2 Killed, 1 Wounded In Trenton Shootings

Jon Craig
Stuyvesant Avenue
Stuyvesant Avenue Photo Credit: Google Maps

Separate shootings in which two people were killed are under investigation in Mercer County.

Just before midnight Saturday, Trenton police were called ed to the 400 block of Stuyvesant Avenue on a Shot Spotter activation, authorities said. 

Police found an unidentified man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest, according to Casey DeBlasio, a spokeswoman with the Mercer County Homicide Task Force.

The shooting victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a few hours later, according to DeBlasio.

A second gunshot victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle, DeBlasio said. 

Multiple shell casings were located at the scene in the 400 block of Stuyvesant Avenue and two occupied houses were struck by gunfire, she said. No occupants were injured.

In a separate incident, at 12:50 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the intersection of Roebling Avenue and Washington Street for shots fired. 

An unidentified man was found in the 800 block of Roebling Avenue with no pulse. The victim was taken  and to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later, DeBlasio said. 

No arrests have been made in either homicide, she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Tips also can be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org

