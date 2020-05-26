$1.1M JACKPOT: Winning Jersey Cash 5 Tickets Sold In Clifton, Pennasauken

Two lucky winners will split Friday's $1.1 million Jersey Cash 5 jackpot.

The tickets sold in Camden and Passaic counties will each get $533,092.

The winning numbers were 6, 10, 11, 16 and 34. The XTRA number was 2.

The tickets were sold at Richfield Liquors on Clifton Avenue in Clifton and a Conoco gas station on Route 38 in Pennsauken, New Jersey Lottery officials said.

No one hit the jackpot Saturday, Sunday or Monday, pushing the top prize for Tuesday’s drawing to an estimated $273,000.

The odds of a $1 ticket hitting the jackpot are 962,598 to 1.

