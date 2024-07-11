Navy Vet From Trenton, Briana Navarreto, Dies Suddenly In Florida, 27

A lifelong Trenton resident most recently of Tampa, FL, Briana Lee "Beezy" Navarreto died on Saturday, July 6, her obituary said. She was 27 years old.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started to bring her body, dog and vehicle back from Florida and cover funeral expenses. Victoria Berrios of Trenton is organizing the fundraiser.

"We also need to make arrangements for packing up the home she owned and bringing the rest of her belongings home as well," Berrios wrote. "If you can find it in your hearts, anything at all helps. Thank you all so much for your kind words, thoughts, prayers and condolences. We love you all so much!"

Briana graduated from Trenton Central High School in the National Honor Society in 2014 and went on to enlist in the US Navy from 2016 to 2020, when she was honorably discharged, according to her obituary. She was stationed in Japan on the USS Ronald Reagan working as an Aviation Electronic, Electrical, and Computer Systems Technician.

A highly-decorated naval officer, Briana earned the Good Conduct Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Letter of Commendation Flag, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, and more.

Brian was predeceased by her father, Fernando Navarreto, Jr., and her brother Antonio. She is survived by her mother, Sandra Medina-Berrios; her sisters, Victoria Berrios, Gabriela Rodriguez, Celine Navarreto, and Giana Navarreto; her maternal grandmother, Maria E. Medina; her paternal grandparents, Clemetina Navarreto and Fernando Navarreto, Sr.; her rescue dog Fetty; and a host of other relatives, friends, and loved ones.

Services will be held Friday, July 19 at St. Mary’s Cathedral 151 North Warren Street in Trenton. Burial with military honors will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamilton.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe for Briana's family and here for her complete obituary with service details.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.