Man Shot Dead On Trenton Sidewalk

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed on a Trenton sidewalk Friday morning, Nov. 24.

 Photo Credit: Kyle Mazza/UNF News for DAILY VOICE (file photo)
Cecilia Levine
It happened on the first block of Oliver Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Capital Heath Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact MCHTF Detective Elijah Phillips at (609) 414-2006 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

