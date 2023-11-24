Man Shot Dead On Trenton Sidewalk

It happened on the first block of Oliver Avenue around 6:30 p.m.

The victim, who was not identified, was taken to Capital Heath Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting homicide.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact MCHTF Detective Elijah Phillips at (609) 414-2006 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.