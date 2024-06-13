Jesse Marques Nobre of Delran was killed in the crash at about 6:40 a.m. on Friday, June 7, according to New Jersey State Police.

Jesse worked for Repair All LLC Construction of Delran with his father for many years, according to an obituary published by Buyus Funeral Home.

Troopers responded to the crash on the New Jersey Turnpike north outer roadway milepost 65.5 in East Windsor.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a Toyota pickup truck was traveling northbound on the New Jersey Turnpike. In the area of milepost 65.5, the Toyota ran off the roadway right, collided with the guard rail and overturned, State Police said.

During the collision, the driver was ejected from the vehicle, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to read Jesse Nobre's complete obituary.

