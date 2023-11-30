Fair 32°

Man Crushed To Death Between Car, Garage In Princeton: Police

A 61-year-old man was killed when he was pinned against a garage by a backing car, authorities said.

Princeton Fire Department (file photo).

Princeton Fire Department (file photo).

 Photo Credit: Princeton Fire Department
Meliton Hernandez-Morales of West New York died of his injuries at the scene of the crash at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 29, Princeton police said.

Huimei Qiu, 53, of Princeton, was backing down a residential driveway on Red Hill Road when Hernandez-Morales, who was in the driveway, was struck, police said.

Hernandez-Morales was pinned against a detached garage, they said.

Qiu was not hurt and no summonses had been issued.

An investigation is ongoing.

