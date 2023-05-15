Man, 27, Stabbed Dead In Trenton: Prosecutor

At 10:46 p.m. on Sunday, May 14, Trenton police responded to the 500 block of Second Street on a stabbing in progress, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

Police found a male victim suffering from a stab wound to the torso.

The victim, identified as Roger Martinez-Rodriguez, 27, of Trenton, was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead a few hours later, Onofri said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing, he said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Jennifer Eyster at (609) 989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

