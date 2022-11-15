Support Surges For Family After Loss Of Recent Hightstown HS Grad Julia McDaid, 18

Support is on the rise for the heartbroken family of recent Hightstown High School graduate Julia McDaid, who was found deceased in East Windsor last week at age 18.

McDaid’s body was found near Bear Brook off of Oak Creek Road around 9:10 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 7, DailyVoice.com previously reported.

No signs of foul play were suspected.

A member of the Class of 2022, McDaid played soccer for three years and was well-known throughout the community.

More than $23,100 had been raised on a GoFundMe for the McDaid family as of Tuesday, Nov. 15.

“On November 7th, the McDaid family suffered the tragic loss of their youngest daughter and sister, Julia McDaid,” reads the fundraiser.

“Julia's passing affected many of us in the East Windsor community. She was a loving daughter, sister, niece, cousin, granddaughter and friend to so many.”

The proceeds will be used for Julia’s funeral services and “related costs,” the campaign says.

“Jules was so kind and generous in school,” reads a tribute on the fundraiser. “From the bottom of my heart, I am truly sorry for the loss of such a beautiful soul. Rest in peace Jules.”

