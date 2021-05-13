HERO: Mother's Day Motorist Lauds NJ Trooper's Tender Heart

A mother of five, who broke down along a South Jersey highway in the middle of the night, shared a Mother's Day story about her gratitude for New Jersey State Police.

The resident of Lansdale, PA, in Montgomery County, said her minivan's alternator broke along Route 55 in Vineland, NJ, in Cumberland County on Sunday.

Stranded with five children and a puppy, the woman praised the professionalism and compassion of Trooper Jason Frazier, of Troop “A” Port Norris Station, when he responded to assist a family in their disabled van..

Nearly 60 miles away from home, she said that the state trooper arrived within three minutes to help.

"He was incredible and kept us safe for more than 1.5 hours," the woman wrote on Facebook. "He provided light when my husband looked under the hood."

She said Trooper Fraser even offered to pay for the tow or an Uber ride if necessary, saying, "It would have been a small way that he can turn around my Mother's Day. What a guy!!! I told him his mother would be very proud of him -- his offer did turn around my Mother's Day!!!"

The motorist said that Fraser "was the epitome of calmness in a rather stressful situation. He engaged with our kids, chatting with our oldest son about basketball, and my husband about other sports."

She said that having police support on the side of a road, next to a wooded area, gave her kids the sense of security they needed at this late and dark hour.

"Trooper Fraser even got our barking puppy to be calm," she said before lavishing even more praise on the state trooper.

