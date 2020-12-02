Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Mercer Daily Voice
DAILY SCOOP: Historic PA Dairy Queen Sign Stolen After 28-Year-Old Doylestown DQ Closes

Jon Craig
The former Dairy Queen ice cream shop on Main Street in Doyletown officially closed on Nov. 22. The DQ sign was stolen over Thanksgiving break, Bucks County police say.
The former Dairy Queen ice cream shop on Main Street in Doyletown officially closed on Nov. 22. The DQ sign was stolen over Thanksgiving break, Bucks County police say. Photo Credit: Google Maps (street view)

"Happy Tastes Good," used to be a popular slogan at Dairy Queen. Not this week, Grinch.

"I scream, we scream, we all scream for ice cream?" Not this month, Frosty.

Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, report that a historic "DQ" sign, destined for a Dairy Queen franchise in the Buckeye State of Ohio, was stolen from the Doylestown parking lot over the Thanksgiving break. 

So, it's no-go Bucks. 

Goodbye Doylestown DQ (Courtesy Bucks County News Feed)

Facebook/ Bucks Co News Feed

After 28 years of serving Blizzards, twists and tasty celebratory ice cream cakes, Dairy Queen at 318 Main St. in Doylestown officially closed on Sunday, Nov. 22. But that didn't deter Turkey Day thieves, local police said.

Someone stole the face of the DQ sign (shown above and measuring 5-feet by 8-feet) from the Doylestown parking lot during Thanksgiving weekend, police said.

Steve Vernachio, owner of the Dairy Queen in Doylestown, told Bucks County News Feed: "The people of Doylestown were very supportive and we thank them all very much!"

Oh no! One DQ closes, and another one plans to open in Bucks County, PA

Facebook/ Dairy Queen Doylestown

The iconic DQ sign was being prepared for sale to a Dairy Queen franchise in Ohio, Vernachio told BCNF..

If anyone has "the scoop" (sorry) or any tips on the whereabouts of the Dairy Queen sign, they are urged to call Central Bucks Regional Police Department at 215-345-4143.

Vernachio also told Bucks County News Feed that the owners are looking for another DQ location to open in Doylestown. 

In the meantime, a new Dairy Queen location at 6784 Easton Road, in Pipersville, PA, aims to open in March, Vernachio said. The former Pipersville ice cream shop was previously known as The Cherry Top Drive-In, according to Patch. 

