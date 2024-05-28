Troopers responded to the crash at about 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 28 on I-295 north milepost 76.4 in Ewing Township.

Based on a preliminary investigation, a collision occurred between a Hyundai and a Freightliner box truck subsequently causing the Hyundai to strike a pedestrian road worker, according to New Jersey State Police.

The driver of the Hyundai and the pedestrian sustained minor injuries and were transported to an area hospital, State Police said.

The crash remains under investigation, and there is no additional information available at this time.

