Former Trenton Teacher, Basketball Coach Sexually Assaulted Student Over Five Years: Prosecutor

Darrell Moody, 51, of Plainfield, was arrested on Monday, Aug. 12, Acting Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa Hilton said in a news release. He was a teacher at Parker Elementary School and a basketball coach at Joyce Kilmer Middle School.

Investigators said the victim reported the sexual assault claims to Trenton police in May. Moody met the victim while he was teaching fifth grade at Parker.

The victim claims Moody sexually assaulted them between 2014 and 2019. The assaults started when the victim was in middle school and continued into high school.

Moody was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree sexual assault, two counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

The prosecutor's office has asked a judge to keep Moody detained through his trial.

Moody was also arrested by South Plainfield police more than a year ago in an unrelated case. He was charged on June 27, 2023, with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree solicitation of a minor for prostitution.

Anyone with information about Moody should call the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office at 609-989-6568.

