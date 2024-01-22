Firefighters Douse Fire At Lawrenceville School Faculty Residence

The fire broke out at about 11:50 a.m. on Humphrey Drive, Lawrenceville police said.

Members of the Lawrence Township Fire Department were assisted by area fire departments from Hamilton Township, City of Trenton, Ewing Township, Princeton Township, Robbinsville Township and Plainsboro Township.

The fire was placed under control at about 2 p.m., police said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Lawrence Township Police Department, the Lawrence Township Fire Marshal’s Office and the Mercer County Prosecutors Office.

The Lawrenceville School said all community members are safe and the fire did not spread beyond the single residence.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Lawrence Township Police Detective Dean Sawasky at 609-844-7127 / dsawasky@lawrencetwp.com.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.