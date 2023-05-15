Massive 5-Alarm Fire Guts Abandoned Trenton School

The fire started mid-afternoon Monday, May 15 at a building on Southard Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. That's the former location of MLK Middle School.

A tweet from Trenton Public Schools said the fire engulfed the old Junior No. 1 Building. The current MLK Middle School Building was not impacted by the fire.

There was heavy smoke and fire billowing from the building.

No injuries had been reported.

Fire officials have not yet disclosed the cause.

