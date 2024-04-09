Fair 72°

Hamilton 3-Alarm Fire

Firefighters were battling a three-alarm blaze in Mercer County.

Scene of the fire on Quakerbridge Road

Scene of the fire on Quakerbridge Road

 Photo Credit: Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters via Facebook
Jon Craig
Jon Craig

The fire broke out at about 12:40 p.m. Tuesday, April 9 at 3828 Quakerbridge Road in Hamilton Township, according to firefighters.

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

