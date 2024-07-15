A Few Clouds 87°

Father Shot Dead Trying To Save Children During 'Horrific' Trenton Carjacking, Mayor Says

A father was shot dead while trying to save his two children from a carjacking on Friday night, July 12 in Trenton, the mayor confirmed.

 Photo Credit: Trenton, New Jersey Police Department Facebook
"A young father lost his life in a senseless act of violence, leaving his two minor children witnesses to this horrific event,'' Mayor Reed Gusciora said in a press statement.

At about 10:20 p.m., police responded to an overturned vehicle near Garfield and Farragut Avenues, Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri said. There was a white Durango with one male victim inside and two children, police said.

The victim, identified as Johny Emmanuel Cruz-Rodriguez, was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, the prosecutor said. The two children were strapped into their car seats but were not harmed, he said.

Witnesses told investigators that Cruz-Rodriguez was standing at the open back of the Durango when an unidentified suspect entered the car and tried to drive away, Onofri said.

Police said Cruz-Rodriguez attempted to climb into the back of the car when, witnesses said, multiple gunshots were fired and the car crashed nearby. The father was pronounced dead at about 10:40 p.m., Onofri said.

The carjacking suspect fled the scene after crashing into parked cars, the mayor said.

Additional details including the victim's age were not immediately released by the prosecutor's office.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family," Gusciora said.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Mercer County Homicide Task Force Detective Chris Pullen at (848) 992-6436 or Sgt. Will Jett at (609) 331-5010. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

