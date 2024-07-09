DWI Driver Strikes Trenton Pedestrian, Rams 3 Cars Before Flipping: Police

The chain reaction collision occurred at about 2:20 a.m. Tuesday, July 9 at 1120 S. Broad St., Trenton police said.

Diogenes Martinez Ramirez, 46, of Trenton, was later charged with driving while intoxicated, assault by auto, reckless driving and other moving violations, police said.

As Trenton Police Officer Michael Cruse and Officer Maria Herrera-Corcuera approached Liberty Street on South Broad Street they observed a 2020 Toyota Rav4 recklessly heading into their lane from the oncoming lane and narrowly evading a head-on collision. They then observed the Rav4 crash into three other vehicles, striking a pedestrian who was crossing between two vehicles, and overturn after striking the third vehicle.

"A good Samaritan pulled the pedestrian back as the Rav4 headed toward her, possibly saving her from catastrophic injury," police said in a statement.

The pedestrian victim had no visible external injuries but was obviously in pain, police said. It is unknown if she suffered any internal injuries, they said.

The Rav4 landed on its roof with its airbags deployed and the driver unable to get out. Officer Cruse entered the Rav4 through a window cut the airbag, and helped the driver out of the vehicle.

The driver complained of pain and both he and the pedestrian victim were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center, police said. Their conditions were unknown at press time.

