Drone Helps Find Missing Child In Robbinsville Woods (Video)

Authorities have released drone footage that helped find a missing child in a heavily-wooded area of New Jersey.

 Photo Credit: Robbinsville Township police via Facebook
Jon Craig
Robbinsville police received a 911 call for a missing child last seen running into a heavily wooded area. 

A drone operator from the Robbinsville Police Department Drone Unit was requested along with a K9 from the West Windsor Police Department.

Once the drone was airborne it was able to locate a thermal heat signature of the child in the heavily wooded area in less than 10 minutes, Robbinsville police said.

Police posted an aerial video of the child running and police catching up to the child on Facebook.

The child was unharmed, police said.

