Jared Fowler, of Pennington, was driving near Fackler Road and Deer Run at about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7 when he veered off the road, Lawrence Township police said.

Fowler was taken to Capital Health Systems Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His passenger, Janne Fowler, 78, was taken to the hospital with significant but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.