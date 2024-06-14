Deadly Double-Shooting Investigated In Trenton

Jonathan Applegate, of Trenton, was killed in the shooting on Tuesday, June 11, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri. His age was not released.

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating the shooting.

At approximately 5:10 p.m., Trenton patrol units responded to Stuyvesant Avenue and Hoffman Avenue on a shot spotter activation. While on scene, officers learned that two gunshot victims had arrived at Capital Health Regional Medical Center for treatment.

One of the males was treated for a gunshot wound and released from the hospital. The second male, Applegate, was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact MCHTF Detective Karl Johnston at (609) 439-5248 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

