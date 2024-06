On Tuesday, June 11, at approximately 6 a.m., Lawrence Township Police detectives executed a search warrant at a residence along the first block of Woodmont Drive in Lawrenceville.

Ahsan Shaikh was charged with a dozen weapons and drug offenses including the manufacture and distribution of LSD, hallucinogenic mushrooms and marijuana, police said.

Shaikh was being held at the Mercer County Correctional Facility.

