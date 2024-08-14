Casting Call: Young Adult Actors Wanted In Princeton For Short Film About Werewolves

Journey Entertainment said it's filming scenes in Princeton for its short-reel vertical project called "Meet My Alpha Werewolf In Campus", according to a Backstage listing. Acting roles were advertised as paying up to $2,800.

The lead roles are Abigail and Axel, a female and male werewolf in their early-to-mid 20s. Seven other supporting roles were also posted for young adults between 18 and 30 years old.

The actors playing Abigail and Axel were said to be paid between $2,450 and $2,800 for about seven days of work. The supporting roles were listed between $1,400 and $2,100 for about seven days of work.

The film producers are also looking for extras to play party guests, bodyguards, and female werewolves. The background roles pay $150 to $490 for three to seven days of work.

Filming will happen in Princeton and New York City from Monday, Sept. 2 to Sunday, Sept. 8.

