Car Smashes Through Front Of Business In Lawrenceville

On Sunday, June 2, at approximately 8:40 a.m., Lawrence Township Police Department received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting that a vehicle had crashed into the building of Worldwide Floor Covering at 2750 Brunswick Pike in Lawrenceville.

Officers arrived on-scene to find the front doors of the business shattered and a 2016 Toyota sedan inside of the building, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, Jinyan Li, 36, of Lawrenceville, was not injured, police said.

As a result of the investigation conducted on-scene, it was determined that Li was operating his vehicle eastbound on Darrah Lane prior to the crash.

As Li drove his vehicle toward the intersection of Brunswick Pike, his vehicle accelerated through the intersection against a red light, and proceeded to travel into the parking lot of Worldwide Floor Covering and ultimately into the building.

Li was issued motor vehicle summonses for driving an unregistered vehicle, careless driving, reckless driving, failure to follow a marked turning course and disregard of a traffic signal.

The Lawrence Township Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services and Building Inspector all assisted with the investigation.

This investigation is continuing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Marcin Piegza at 609-896-1111 or mpiegza@lawrencetwp.com.

