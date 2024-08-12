Bystanders Stop Sex Offender From Raping Teen Girl In Trenton Neighborhood, Police Say

Malik Bright, 24, of Trenton, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 7, the Trenton Police Department said in a news release. Officers responded to the report of an attempted sexual assault near the corner of Louise Lane and Marion Street in the city's Stuyvesant/Prospect neighborhood at around 9:37 a.m.

Investigators said Bright followed the 17-year-old girl from a bus stop for several blocks. She knew Bright was following her and she tried to get away from him but he eventually attacked her.

Bright punched the girl in the face and head several times, knocking her to the ground. He knelt over the teen, pulled down her pants, and tried to pry open her legs while continuing to hit her.

Bystanders helped the victim and one person followed Bright while others called the police. Officers searched the area and found Bright near the scene.

Bright was charged with first-degree aggravated sexual assault, second-degree criminal attempt aggravated sexual assault, second-degree criminal attempt aggravated criminal sexual contact, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, third-degree aggravated assault, third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact, and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

State Department of Corrections records say Bright was released from state prison on Tuesday, Aug. 6. He had served about four years after he was convicted of a third-degree sexual crime involving another child in Mercer County in July 2019.

Bright faces between 25 years and life in prison if convicted of first-degree aggravated sexual assault. He also faces five to 10 years in prison if convicted of a second-degree charge and three to five years if convicted of a third-degree offense.

Bright returned to state prison after his Wednesday, Aug. 7 arrest.

