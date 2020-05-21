Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Permanently Closing Stores Nationwide

Victoria’s Secret will permanently close about 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada this year, parent company L Brands announced.

Ohio-based L Brands did not detail the closure locations, but there are 42 Victoria's Secret stores in New Jersey and 1,000 nationwide.

L Brands also announced that 51 Bath & Body Works stores in the U.S. and Canada will close this year. There are 10 Bath & Body stores in New Jersey and 1,635 stores nationwide.

The popular retail chain joins others in announcing permanent store closures in recent weeks including JC Penney, Macy's and Pier 1 , accelerated by the c oronavirus pandemic.

L Brands said it is evaluating all its store locations.

All of L Brands’ North American stores closed March 17 due to the spread of COVID-19. The Ohio retail company's sales declined by nearly 40% for the first quarter of 2020.

