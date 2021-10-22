This Is The Best Chinese Restaurant In NJ, Website Says

New Jersey has plenty of options for fans of Chinese cuisine — however, food blog 24/7 Wall St. has ranked one Chinese restaurant in the Garden State above all others.

The Szechuan House in Hamilton was ranked by the site as the best Chinese restaurant in all of New Jersey.

Located half a mile from the town’s Grounds For Sculpture, the Szechuan House is heralded not just as the state’s top Chinese joint but as the top 100 in all of the United States, its website says.

“Those who love to travel and try new food will have the chance to taste authentic Chinese fare right in your own neighborhood without having to spend thousands of dollars traveling to China,” reads the restaurant's website. “We have foodie customers travel from as far as New York City and Washington DC to sample our dishes.”

One look at the menu and it’s easy to see why Szechuan House is so beloved: authentic offerings range from egg rolls, lo mein and moo shu to bolder and less common options like stewed pig blood with beef tripe, tea smoked duck and pork intestine.

House specials include cuttlefish, sizzled lamb and braised frog.

Szechuan House earned an impressive 4.2/5-star Google rating with nearly 300 reviews.

“Incredible authentic and spicy Szechuan,” one recent reviewer wrote. “They do serve more common American Chinese fare, but you are missing out if you don't try the specialties!”

Click here to view 24/7 Wall St.’s list of the best Chinese restaurant in every state.

Szechuan House, 2022 Nottingham Way, Hamilton Township

