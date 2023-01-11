Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice
Santander Bank Plans To Shutter 4 Locations In Central, South Jersey: Report

Valerie Musson
Santander Bank, 2371 Rt. 33. in Hamilton
Santander Bank, 2371 Rt. 33. in Hamilton Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

Four Central and South Jersey branches of Santander Bank are set to shutter, NJ.com reports.

Based in Boston, the agency is closing its locations on Route 33 in Robbinsville, Nassau Street in Princeton, Nottingham Way in Hamilton, and Berlin Road in Clementon, the outlet says citing a company spokesperson.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the branches were shutting down operations, the report says.

Click here for more from NJ.com.

