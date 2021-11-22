Contact Us
Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor
Return to your home site

Menu

Mercer Daily Voice serves East Windsor, Ewing Township, Hamilton Township, Hightstown, Hopewell, Lawrence, Pennington, Princeton, Robbinsville, Trenton, West Windsor & Windsor

Nearby Sites

  • Middlesex
    serves Edison, New Brunswick, North / South / East Brunswick, Old Bridge, Perth Amboy, Piscataway, Sayreville & Woodbridge
  • Monmouth
    serves Freehold, Howell, Long Branch, Manalapan, Marlboro, Middletown & Neptune
  • Burlington
    serves Bass River, Bordentown, Burlington City, Burlington Township, Chesterfield, Evesham Township, Medford, Mount Holly, Mount Laurel, Pemberton & Willingboro
  • Bucks
    serves Bensalem Twp, Briston Twp, Buckingham Twp, Falls Twp, Lower Makefield Twp, Middletown Twp, Northampton Twp, Warminster Twp & Warrington Twp
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
  • Somerset
    serves Bernardsville, Bridgewater Township, Franklin Township, Hillsborough Township, Manville, Montgomery Township, North Plainfield, Raritan, Somerville & Watchung
Breaking News: NJ Man Admits Hatching $400,000 Homeless GoFundMe Scam
Business

Doughnuts + Mochi Love Child Cafe Opens 2 More NJ Outposts

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Mochinut
Mochinut Photo Credit: Mochinut Instagram

What do you get when you cross mochi and doughnuts? A Mochinut, of course.

The popular cafe, named after its most popular offering, is opening two more New Jersey locations.

Mochinut will hold a ribbon cutting at its Montclair store on Wednesday, Dec. 1, and a Princeton store is in the works (though an exact location/opening date have not been announced).

Both of Mochinut's Montclair and Summit locations are already open.

  • Mochinut Montclair: 349 Bloomfield Ave.
  • Mochinut Summit: 27 Springfield Ave.

According to its website, the Mochi donut "is the titillating product of the happy union between Japanese rice cake (mochi) and American-style doughnuts."

Stop by the Montclair store at 4 p.m. for the grand opening.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.