Armed Woman Robbed TD Bank In Princeton: Police

The woman walked into TD Bank on Route 206 at 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 27, displayed a black semi-automatic handgun, handed a note to a teller demanding cash and warned the worker against sounding an alarm, according to Princeton police and the FBI.

She pulled a handgun from her pocket, pointed it at the employee and ordered two tellers to go into the vault to retrieve more money, authorities said.

The woman fled the bank with cash and was last seen on video walking near the Princeton Bottle King, a short distance away on Route 206.

The woman was described as heavyset, 35 to 45 years old, and 5'7" tall. She wore a white T-shirt, tan pants, and open-toed shoes. She also had on a medical mask, a blue baseball cap with a white logo and red prescription sunglasses

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Newark at 973-792-3000 or Princeton Det. Daniel Chitren at (609) 921-2100 ext. 2154 or via email at dchitren@princetonnj.gov

