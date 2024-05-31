Fair 63°

SHARE

Armed Convict Arrested On Bicycle

Lawrence Township Police Officer Piotr Bystrek was on routine patrol on Friday, May 31 at about 2:35 a.m. in the 2100 block of Princeton Pike in Lawrenceville when he observed two males on bicycles commit a traffic violation.

Lawrence Township Police

Lawrence Township Police

 Photo Credit: Lawrence Township Police via Facebook
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Bystrek made contact with the Princeton males who were positively identified as Jaylin Derry-Poole, 20, and Alfred Jornegay, 31, Lawrence Township police said.

Both males had outstanding warrants for their arrest, police said.

A search revealed Jornegay had a Ruger Model 9E handgun and a 17-round capacity magazine.

Bystrek charged Jornegay with unlawful possession of a handgun, possession of a weapon by a convicted person, possession of a large capacity magazine and failure to submit to identification procedures. 

Derry-Poole was arrested on the outstanding arrest warrant. 

Derry-Poole and Jornegay were lodged at the Mercer County Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

This investigation is continuing and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer Piotr Bystrek at 609-896-1111 or pbystrek@lawrencetwp.com or Detective Sawasky at 609-844-7125 or dsawasky@lawrencetwp.com

to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE