4 Injured In NJ Transit Bus Crash In Trenton

At 11:21 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 7, the #601 bus was traveling on Mulberry Street and was slowing down to stop at the railroad crossing next to Route 1 when a vehicle rear-ended the bus, Trenton police said.

The four crash victims were taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center all for reported back pain, police said. No other serious injuries were reported and the damage to the bus and vehicle was minor, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that rear-ended the bus, a 39-year-old man from Trenton, received a summons for careless driving and failure to exhibit insurance.

