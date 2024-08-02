4 Arrested In Trenton Shooting: Prosecutor

Dajon Bethea, 26, of Trenton, Shyheim McMillon, 27, of Trenton, Jamir Black, 26, of Trenton, and Shatwan Liverman, 27, of Suffolk, Virginia, are each charged with conspiracy to commit murder, according to Acting Mercer County Prosecutor Theresa L. Hilton.

Additionally, Bethea and McMillon each face a charge of accomplice liability murder, she said.

At approximately 1:35 p.m. on July 2, Trenton police responded to the 200 block of Euclid Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation.

Upon arrival, police found 23-year-old Capriest Ruiz, of Camden, on the sidewalk suffering from a gunshot wound to his head, the prosecutor said. He was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he died the next day.

According to complaints in the case, on the afternoon of the shooting, Ruiz was riding a bicycle through Trenton. The four defendants followed the victim for several city blocks in a white Jeep and while on Euclid Avenue, gunshots were fired, and Ruiz was shot in the head, the prosecutor said.

Bethea’s girlfriend, Patricia Washington, 29, was also arrested Thursday, Aug. 1 and charged with false reporting, obstruction and hindering apprehension. The investigation revealed that about 30 minutes after the shooting, Washington reported to law enforcement that her white Jeep was stolen in an attempt to hinder Bethea’s apprehension after he committed a crime, the prosecutor said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Scott Peterson at (609) 989-6406 or Sgt. Roberto Reyes at (609) 256-0997.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mercer and receive free news updates.