15-Year-Old Arrested For Fatal Headshot In Trenton: Prosecutor

The suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshals without incident on Wednesday, July 24 in Norfolk, Va, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.

He was charged with first-degree murder and weapons offenses, Onofri said.

At approximately 12:25 a.m. on July 9, Trenton police responded to the 200 block of East Hanover Street on the report of a sick or injured person. Police found Luis Torres Marrero suffering from a gunshot to his head, Onofri said.

The victim was transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where he died on July 14 as a result of his injuries, the prosecutor said.

The suspect will be held in Virginia pending extradition to Mercer County.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Zachary Ortman at (609) 273-2451 or Sgt. William Jett Jr. at (609) 331-5010. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

