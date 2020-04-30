Silver Lining: Relentless Rain, Wind Give Way To Warmth This Weekend

The rain and high winds that’ll lay on New Jersey through Thursday should give way to warmer weather on Friday, one of the area’s most prominent weather experts said.

“Saturday should be no worse than partly sunny with highs reaching the 60s just about everywhere,” meteorologist Joe Cioffi said late Thursday morning.

“Sunday could turn out to be warm with highs reaching into the 70s in many areas, provided we get enough sun,” he added.

For now, flood watches and wind advisories remained in place for much of New Jersey as stormy weather inched its way northward.

More flooding was expected closer to New York City, with the strongest winds just south, Cioffi said.

“Bear this in mind as you make decisions on how you will handle today,” he said Thursday morning .

“Overnight it rains, heavy at times with perhaps a rumble or two of thunder,” Cioffi said. “Then the front creeps offshore and Friday we see leftover clouds with highs into the 60s.

“Another scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon as the cold upper trough driving all this swings east and moves slowly offshore.”

Weather predictions beyond a few days at any time are little more than guesses.

That said, Cioffi noted that the possibility exists that showers and thunderstorms could return on Sunday, either in the late afternoon or early evening.

“It is a bit of a more difficult call here,” he said, “but we will lean optimistic at least for much of the daytime.”

