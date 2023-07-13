Update: Police Officer Stable, Witnesses Sought After Tractor-Trailer Rams Cruiser

Waldwick Police Officer Jordan Tetreault was headed southwest on Route 94 when her 2019 Ford Explorer was rammed by the rig coming northwest off Warwick Turnpike at 9:47 p.m. Tuesday, July 12, New York State Police said.

The 2011 Freightliner was driven by Mouhamadou Diallo, 50, of Brooklyn, they said Wednesday.

The rig then struck a telephone pole and landed on its side after continuing through the intersection, barely two miles from the Passaic County border, State Police said.

Officer Tetreault was found unconscious and badly injured in her vehicle, Waldwick Police Chief John Rader said Wednesday.

Firefighters had to cut off the roof to get her out -- an operation that Rader said took about 45 minutes.

The officer regained consciousness before being airlifted to Westchester County Medical Center in Valhalla, the chief said.

Diallo was taken by ambulance to Garnet Health Medical Center in Middletown with minor injuries.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the crash -- or either of the vehicles prior to it -- is asked to contact New York State Police at the Monroe Barracks.

CALL: 845-782-8311

REFERENCE: SJS number 11512603

