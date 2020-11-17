COVID-19: Bergen County Schools Report More Cases, Dozens Under Quarantine

Three Bergen County schools have switched to remote learning after reporting additional COVID-19 cases.

Two students and a staff member tested positive in River Dell, which switched its middle and high schools to remote learning Tuesday, River Dell Superintendent Patrick Fletcher told parents Monday night.

In-person learning will resume Dec. 3. Sports and extracurriculars were cancelled through Dec. 1.

Last month, a River Dell athletic coach and two high school students tested positive. The school remained open.

Ramsey High School reported three additional cases over the weekend, bringing the total number of cases to 10 -- with 33 people apparently under quarantine, according to NorthJersey.com.

The district will shift to Phase 2, which includes increased classroom time, on Nov. 30. Two new cases each were reported at Smith Middle School and Dater School.

The high school went all-remote in late September, after a staff member tested positive on a rapid test.

Last month, three cases were reported at Eric S. Smith Middle school, and one at Hubbard Elementary school.

Other area schools that went remote this week include the Maywood Avenue School (two cases), Glen Rock High School, the entire Morris School District (more than 30 cases), Ridgewood (19 cases) and Glen Rock.

Several districts are going remote until January 2021, including Wallington, Garfield, Boonton, Newark and more. Nutley went remote with no reopening date set.

