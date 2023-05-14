ROUTE 287 FATAL Jeep Veers Off Highway, Into Tree, Ejecting Morris County Driver, 29

Vincent Infinito, 29, of Chester, was in traumatic arrest, unconscious but breathing, following the crash on the northbound highway near Campgaw Road in Mahwah -- north of Exit 59 -- shortly before 1 p.m. May 13, responders at the scene said.

Infinito's Jeep Wrangler had gone off the right side of the road and down an embankment, where it struck a tree, rotated counter-clockwise and ejected him, NJ State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said.

The highway was closed as a Northstar chopper landed, collected the victim and flew to St. Joseph's University Medical Center in Paterson, the sergeant said. Infinito was pronounced dead soon after.

New Jersey State Police are investigating the cause of the crash, Curry said.

Motorists were diverted off the northbound highway in Franklin Lakes, the sergeant said.

The northbound right lane then was closed for approximately four hours and the left intermittently throughout the investigation, clogging traffic for miles.

