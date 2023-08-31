Question: How Long Will NY State Thruway Approach To TZ Bridge Remain Closed? Answer: Depends

An overheight hollow steel tower being transported on a trailer struck and severely damaged the South Broadway bridge in Orangetown at 6:45 a.m. Aug. 31, according to New York State Police.

The result: A traffic standstill that at one point stretched nearly a dozen miles, various feeder roadways choked with vehicles and countless motorists looking for a way out.

It was the third time that particular overpass had been struck in less than a year, commuters said.

However, "this was a significant hit," said Khurram Saeed, the public information officer for the New York State Thruway Authority. "Two of the bridge’s eight girders were badly damaged."

The tower also apparently struck an old digital lane control sign, pieces of which may have fallen onto the roadway, Saeed told Daily Voice around 1 p.m.

"The sign has been removed and debris will be cleaned up before the lanes reopen," he said.

How long that will be hadn't yet been determined.

"Lanes on the Thruway and on the overpass will remain closed as needed to facilitate repairs and for the safety of our workers and the traveling public," Saeed said. "The bridge will then undergo a full inspection."

The three left lanes were immediately closed, causing delays that some motorists said they hadn't seen in a long time, if ever at all.

"In my 8 years here never once seen it this backed up," one wrote shortly after 8 a.m. "Went to 303 to get to 59 and cut through the mall - 303 was starting to back up."

"Been trying to get to Nyack Hospital for over an hour," another noted roughly three hours later. "Have tried 3 different routes. On back roads now and still not even close. Nightmare."

Among other reports:

"59 is very backed up into Nanuet."

"An hour and a half from north Rockland to bridge." (This was as it approached noontime.)

"Route 303 in Valley Cottage headed towards the mall also backed up."

The effect was clearly felt by commuters from North Jersey and within some areas of Bergen County that absorbed the resulting traffic spillage.

The Exit 10 ramp onto the Thruway was reopened at 10:20 a.m. That eased things somewhat but not much, motorists said.

Built 70 years ago, the 230-foot long South Broadway overpass has a clearing of 13½ feet, Saeed said.

"The Thruway Authority will pursue recovery of all damages suffered as a result of this bridge hit," he noted.

The driver, who was uninjured, didn't have the required permits for such a load, State Police said.

