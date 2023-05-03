Pomeranian Bald On Body But Furry On Head Needs Forever Home, NJ Rescue Says

The Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge’s Opie just might be the 7-pound Pomeranian pal for you.

Opie has a mostly bald body that may or may not grow back fur due to a former flea allergy. But he still has his distinct “little lion face and mane:”

Don’t let Opie’s “little gremlin noises” fool you; he’s actually super friendly and makes them when he’s craving attention, the shelter says.

Opie is between seven and eight years old, neutered, and is updated on all of his shots.

Ready to adopt Opie? Visit his profile and submit an application through the Ramapo-Bergen Animal Refuge.

