Woman Killed In Route 17 Crash

A woman was ejected and killed Thursday morning in a crash on Route 17 in Ramsey, authorities confirmed.

Her silver sedan rolled in the 6:47 a.m. two-car crash in front of the Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen dealership on the highway’s southbound side, Police Chief Bryan Gurney said.

An SUV involved in the crash was damaged, as were two vehicles in the dealership lot.

Debris was strewn across the highway, which remained closed deep into the morning as the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit probed the cause.

The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Ramsey police and Ramsey Rescue were among the responders.

