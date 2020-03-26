WHAT HAPPENED: Mom Killed, Ejected Infant OK In Family-Of-Five Route 17 Crash

UPDATE: A months-old Newark child strapped into a car seat survived being ejected in a horrific Route 17 crash in Ramsey early Thursday that killed the infant's mother.

The 34-year-old woman and her husband had taken their baby and two teenage sons with them to an overnight cleaning assignment at Ramsey Infiniti, responders told Daily Voice.

The father apparently pulled the family's Honda Accord out of the Infiniti lot into the right lane of southbound Route 17 -- a treacherous stretch of road -- as a Dodge Durango was clearing the crest of the hill around 6:45 a.m., they said.

One son was in the passenger seat next to the father, they said.

The other was in the back seat with the mother, who was sitting behind the father.

The infant was in the car seat on her lap, responders said.

The Durango slammed into the back of the Accord, sending it into a vehicle parked at the Joe Heidt Motors Corp. Volkswagen dealership.

The woman and her baby were ejected -- the infant still strapped in the car seat -- as the Accord spun, kept going and hit the divider, responders said.

The mother was thrown into a vehicle in the lot and killed, they said.

The surviving family members, including the infant, were brought to Hackensack University Medical Center with minor injuries.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit was investigating. The Bergen County Sheriff’s Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

The crash occurred on southbound Route 17. DAILY VOICE photo

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.