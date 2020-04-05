Weekend Crowds At Reopened NJ Parks, Beaches 'National Model' For Social Distancing

Even though reopened parks and beaches were crowded over the weekend, state authorities reported "overwhelming compliance with social distancing rules."

Although there were challenges, there were no notable law enforcement issues, and the re-opening of recreational areas came off pretty smoothly, they said Monday.

“After a month of staying at home, it was no surprise that families needed some fun in the sun and quickly filled parks to capacity, creating challenges for law enforcement,” state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

“What is heartening is the overwhelming degree of compliance reported by police, who found people social distancing and needing only gentle reminders to fold up their picnic blanket or keep their children off of beckoning swings and slides. Police dealt with huge crowds at state, county, and local parks, which required the closure of some parks to additional visitors after they quickly reached capacity, state authorities said.

Some people had to be reminded that picnicking, playground use and team sports are prohibited during the coronavirus state of emergency.

Yet local, county and state law enforcement officers in all 21 counties reported that "the vast majority of people" were compliant with social distancing rules once they were told what they could and couldn't do, Grewal and State Police Supt. Col. Patrick J. Callahan reported.

“New Jersey residents continue to serve as a national model for best social distancing practices," Callahan said. "That could not have been more apparent than this past weekend, when the vast majority of our residents enjoyed our state parks and beaches responsibly.“The very reason we have been able to begin reopening is because our citizens have chosen to put the greater good of the public first," the superintendent said. "The only way we will be able to keep moving forward is if we continue to stay the course."

"People kept safety in mind this weekend," Grewal added. "I encourage everyone to keep up the great work so that we continue on this road to recovery."

