Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Mahwah-Ramsey Daily Voice serves Mahwah & Ramsey
Return to your home site

Menu

Mahwah-Ramsey Daily Voice serves Mahwah & Ramsey

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Major Dealer In Violent Trenton Drug Crew Headed To Fed Pen For Plea-Bargained 13 Years
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Ramsey Police Get Body Cams

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney said members of his department will begin wearing the Motorola body cameras on Labor Day.
Ramsey Police Chief Bryan Gurney said members of his department will begin wearing the Motorola body cameras on Labor Day. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco / INSET: Motorola

Ramsey police will become the latest New Jersey crime fighters to don body cameras beginning on Labor Day.

The move follows directives from the state attorney general and Bergen prosecutor’s offices.

Officer will wear the Motorola Si500 cameras on their uniforms or “outermost garment…during criminal investigations, motor vehicle stops, witness interviews in criminal investigations, searches, civil disorder, use of force and constructive authority, transporting prisoners, making arrests and conducting protective searches for weapons,” Police Chief Bryan Gurney said Thursday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Mahwah-Ramsey Daily Voice!

Serves Mahwah & Ramsey

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.