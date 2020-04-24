Prosecutor: Missing Mahwah Girl Had Underage Sex In Car With Man From Queens

The search for a missing Mahwah girl led to the arrest of a Haitian national from Queens who authorities said had sex with her in his car.

Township police searching for the 14-year-old girl on Wednesday found her in a car with Ralph Renard, a 21-year-old airline safety worker who lives in Queens, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Police contacted members of Musella’s Special Victims Unit, who discovered that Renard “engaged in sexual activity with the juvenile while in his vehicle,” the prosecutor said.

They charged him with sexual assault and child endangerment, as well as with having a small amount of pot and drug paraphernalia, then sent Renard to the Bergen County Jail.

A judge released him within hours pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.