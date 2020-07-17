Murder Suspect From Paterson Captured At Route 17 Motel In Mahwah

One of two brothers wanted for a Paterson homicide was captured shortly before noon Friday at a Route 17 motel in Mahwah.

Modino Garcia, 42, and Wilfredo Garcia, 20, had been sought for a May 27 shooting outside St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson that killed one 20-year-old man and left another wounded.

A Bergen County Regional SWAT Team seized one of the Garcia brothers outside the Super 8 on southbound Route 17 on Friday and turned him over to Passaic County authorities, multiple law enforcement sources confirmed.

“He was trying to leave and they grabbed him in the parking lot,” one said.

The other brother remained at large as of noontime Friday.

Already in custody was the accused getaway driver, John Delacruz, 22.

The day of the attack, the Garcia got out of a car outside the hospital, beat the two victims and then shot them before fleeing, authorities said.

David Torres survived. Brian Olivero succumbed to his injuries.

Authorities gathered at a staging area just up Route 17 near the New York State Thruway before advancing on the Super 8.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.