FBI Links Attorney Who Killed NJ Federal Judge's Son To Similar 'Deliveryman' Killing

UPDATE: The FBI on Wednesday officially linked a man who killed a federal judge’s son in New Jersey while posing as a deliveryman to the death of a fellow men’s rights lawyer from California in a similar ambush.

Attorney Marc Angelucci was shot dead at his home in the San Bernadino Mountains of California on July 11 by a gunman who was believed to have dressed as a delivery driver.

It was similar to an ambush the FBI says attorney Roy Den Hollander, 72, launched Sunday night at the home of U.S. District Court Judge Ester Salas.

"As the FBI continues the investigation into the attack at the home of US District Court Judge Esther Salas (District of New Jersey), we are now engaged with the San Bernardino, California Sheriff’s Office and have evidence linking the murder of Marc Angelucci to FBI Newark subject Roy Den Hollander," Public Affairs Specialist Doreen Holder of the FBI's Newark Field Office said in a statement. "This investigation is ongoing."

Den Hollander was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound in New York State hours after authorities said he killed the judge's son, 20-year-old Daniel Anderl, and wounded her husband, Mark Anderl, at their North Brunswick home in Middlesex County.

Both Angelucci and Den Hollander, a self-described anti-feminist attorney, had filed lawsuits intended to force the federal government to include women in mandatory draft registration.

It took Den Hollander years to find a woman willing to be part of his gender-equality lawsuit, eventually filed in 2015 in U.S. District Court in Newark. Salas had agreed to hear it, but Den Hollander reportedly was angered by the amount of time it took her to decide.

He withdrew from the case after reportedly telling others that he’d been diagnosed with terminal cancer.

Den Hollander was also angered that Angelucci hadn’t included him in a similar case, Harry Crouch, president of the National Coalition for Men, told The Associated Press.

Angelucci, whose body was found at his home by deputies after someone reported hearing shots, was the vice president and a board member of the NCM.

Crouch said Den Hollander also threatened him during a phone call.

In more than 2,000 pages of often misogynistic, racist writings that were found following his death, Den Hollander wrote that he’d devoted the rest of his days to getting even with his enemies through “cowboy justice.”

“The only problem with a life lived too long under Feminazi rule is that a man ends up with so many enemies he can’t even the score with all of them,” he wrote. “But law school and the media taught me how to prioritize,”

Dee Hollander also referred in the writings to previously posing as a FedEx driver, raising suspicions about Angelucci’s killing.

Den Hollander had a history of filing outrageous lawsuits, as Daily Voice reported yesterday, including once suing all of mainstream media for how they reported on Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.

The suits that drew the most attention, however, involved what Den Hollander considered gender discrimination, including nightclub “ladies’ nights,” mandatory bottle-buying for men, women’s studies courses offered at Columbia University and federal domestic violence laws protecting women.

