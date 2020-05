Fire destroyed the master bedroom of a Mahwah home near the Rockland border Tuesday afternoon.

Mahwah firefighters, assisted at the scene by their colleagues from Ramsey and Suffern, doused the 2:30 p.m. blaze on Alcott Road, less than a half-mile from Airmont.

No serious injuries were immediately reported in the fire, which went to three alarms for coverage.

Firefighters contained the blaze to the master bedroom.

Ramsey and Suffern firefighters assisted their Mahwah colleagues at the Alcott Road fire. Tony Greco for DAILY VOICE

Firefighters contained the blaze to the master bedroom of the Alcott Road home in Mahwah. DAILY VOICE photo

