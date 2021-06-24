Contact Us
NYC Passenger Seriously Injured When Police Pursuit Ends In Route 21 Crash
Authorities: Police Pursuit From NJ Ends In Westchester

Mahwah police
Mahwah police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Two suspects were in custody following a high-speed chase from Bergen to Westchester counties Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Mahwah police began pursuing the Acura MDX on northbound Route 287 around 4 p.m., they said.

State Police joined the chase, which continued through Rockland and crossed the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo (Tappan Zee) Bridge before ending in Westchester as the evening rush hour was beginning, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

Both agencies had their cars rammed by the suspects' vehicle, the source added. No serious injuries were immediately reported, he said.

Unconfirmed speeds were estimated from 75 to 90 miles an hour.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

