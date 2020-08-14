Authorities Charge Pair With Laundering $175K In Massive Bergen County Fentanyl Mill

Two people were charged with laundering thousands of dollars in connection with a massive Bergen County fentanyl mill, authorities said Friday.

Law enforcement officials discovered thousands of fentanyl pills disguised as Oxycodone and Percocet on Aug. 5, in an East Rutherford apartment linked to a mill at a Mahwah home, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Frank Smith III, Raymond Ulloa, Sandy Leonardomateo and Donald Wallace were arrested in Eat Rutherford, while Joie Smith, Michele Castillo and Yaritza Ochart were arrested in Mahwah, Musella said.

Then, five days later authorities learned that 30-year-old Ulloa's associate Tatiana DeLaCruz had a vehicle of his linked to the drug mill, Musella said.

A search of the vehicle and 22-year-old DeLaCruz's North Bergen apartment turned up nearly $175,000, authorities said.

Ulloa and Delacruz were each charged with money laundering and released pending a first appearance in Hackensack Central Judicial Processing Court on Aug. 26, at 8:30 a.m.

