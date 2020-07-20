Attorney Who Killed Federal Judge’s Son Had History Of Outrageous ‘Anti-Feminist’ Lawsuits

The self-described anti-feminist lawyer accused of killing a New Jersey federal court judge’s son and wounding her husband had a history of filing outrageous lawsuits, including once suing all of mainstream media for how they reported on Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.

The suits that drew the most attention to Roy Den Hollander, however, involved what he considered gender discrimination, including nightclub “ladies’ nights,” mandatory bottle-buying for men, women’s studies courses offered at Columbia University and federal domestic violence laws protecting women.

Den Hollander, who was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in the Catskills, earlier had gone to the New Jersey home of U.S. District Court Judge Esther Salas, where he shot her 20-year-old son, Daniel Anderl, dead and wounded her husband, defense lawyer Mark Anderl, the FBI said Monday.

Den Hollander blasted Salas’s life story of being raised by a poor mother after her father abandoned her as “the usual usual effort to blame a man and turn someone into super girl” in more than 2,000 pages of often misogynistic, racist writings that reportedly were found.

Den Hollander had worked as a private investigator in Russia, where he met a woman whom he married in March 2000 and was separated from nine months later. He sued her and her former employer, Flash Dancers Topless Club, only to see a judge dismiss his suit.

Den Hollander later sued some once-popular Manhattan hotspots – including the China Club, Lotus and the Copacabana – over “ladies’ nights,” claiming his constitutional rights had been violated.

He came back soon after with a lawsuit against the Chelsea nightclub Amnesia, claiming that his rights were again violated because, as a man, he was required to buy a $350 bottle of vodka while a woman got in free at the same time.

A journalist from Australia once wrote that Den Hollander called her a "female-dog-in-heat reporter and a harpy" and also said that "if feminists are hot, they can walk all over him in their stilettos."

Den Hollander, who was interviewed on "The Colbert Report" and MSNBC, also filed a lawsuit against the United States government, claiming that part of the Violence Against Women Act was unconstitutional.

He also tried assembling a class-action suit intended to force the federal government to include women in mandatory draft registration.

It took him years to find a woman willing to be part of the suit. He filed the gender-equality lawsuit in 2015 in U.S. District Court in Newark, where Salas had agreed to hear it.

At the top of his resume, Den Hollander quoted the New York Times calling him an "Anti-Feminist Lawyer."

Unrelated to gender, Den Hollander also tried suing all mainstream media outlets, accusing them in federal court of RICO violations for their pre-presidential coverage of Trump.

He contended that reporters and commentators at the news outlets committed wire fraud by creating and broadcasting “false and misleading news reports concerning the Donald J. Trump candidacy for President of the United States.”

Den Hollander said they also provides “commentary based on a false set of facts,” failed to reveal “the alleged factual basis for the assertion of their judgments,” and lobbied on various news-talk shows “in furtherance of their opposition to the Trump Candidacy.

